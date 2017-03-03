App alerts you to impending giraffe birth

SEATTLE (WSYR) – A Seattle man has designed an app that promises to alert its users to the impending birth of a giraffe at a Binghamton area zoo.

People around the country have been checking in on April – a giraffe at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville – ever since a live stream was set up next to her.

The app’s designer – Tom Horton – told WVEC in Seattle that his fiancé came up with the idea for the app when her friend said she would pay someone to text when the birth is imminent.

Horton said he built the app over a lunch break and posted about it on social media.

