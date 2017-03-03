At least 5 tornadoes hit southern Ohio in this week’s storms

3-1-wcmh-aerial-damage

CINCINNATI (AP) — The National Weather Service says at least five tornadoes touched down in southern Ohio as stormy weather battered the state earlier this week.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports all five were considered relatively low-intensity twisters. They were classified with ratings that indicate wind speeds between 65 mph and 110 mph.

The tornadoes hit just east of Cincinnati in Anderson Township and Amelia, as well as further east in Leesburg, Greenfield and New Market Township in Highland County.

Damage also was reported from straight-line winds and flash flooding during Wednesday’s storms, which brought heavy rain and hail to various parts of the state.

Further surveys of damage were slated to happen Friday.

