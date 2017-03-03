Butler Township man indicted for stealing handguns

By Published:
Crime Scene Tape

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday a man from Butler Township was indicted in connection with a break-in and theft of three handguns from a store in Vandalia.

David Bowman, 20, was indicted on one count of breaking and entering and three counts of grand theft of a firearm Friday.

Prosecutors say on January 21, Englewood Police were called to Angler’s Bait Shop on South Main Street in Englewood. Surveillance video from the store shows Bowman throwing a rock through the glass front door and entering the store.

The store owner told police three handguns were stolen.

Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. said, “Stolen handguns end up being sold on the street to criminals and drug dealers and other persons who are legally barred from owning firearms. They are then used to commit other crimes, which further endangers our community.”

Bowman is due in court to be arraigned March 16.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s