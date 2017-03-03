Butler Township man indicted for stealing handguns

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday a man from Butler Township was indicted in connection with a break-in and theft of three handguns from a store in Vandalia.

David Bowman, 20, was indicted on one count of breaking and entering and three counts of grand theft of a firearm Friday.

Prosecutors say on January 21, Englewood Police were called to Angler’s Bait Shop on South Main Street in Englewood. Surveillance video from the store shows Bowman throwing a rock through the glass front door and entering the store.

The store owner told police three handguns were stolen.

Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. said, “Stolen handguns end up being sold on the street to criminals and drug dealers and other persons who are legally barred from owning firearms. They are then used to commit other crimes, which further endangers our community.”

Bowman is due in court to be arraigned March 16.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news