Court date scheduled for Champaign Co school shooting

Published: Updated:
The file photo shoes Ely Ray Serna in a Champaign County Court on January 23. (WDTN FILE Photo/Jake Ryle)
The file photo shoes Ely Ray Serna in a Champaign County Court on January 23. (WDTN FILE Photo/Jake Ryle)

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) — The suspected shooter in the West Liberty-Salem High School shooting has a new court date scheduled.

17-year-old Ely Serna will be in the Champaign County Juvenile Court on March 29.

Serna is accused of shooting two students at West Liberty-Salem High School on Friday, critically injuring 16-year-old Logan Cole. Another student received minor injuries.

Serna is facing multiple charges, including two counts of attempted murder, three counts of felonious assault, six counts of improperly discharging a firearm in a school zone, inducing panic and possession of a deadly weapon in a school zone.

