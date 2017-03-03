Court date scheduled for Champaign Co school shooting

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) — The suspected shooter in the West Liberty-Salem High School shooting has a new court date scheduled.

17-year-old Ely Serna will be in the Champaign County Juvenile Court on March 29.

Serna is accused of shooting two students at West Liberty-Salem High School on Friday, critically injuring 16-year-old Logan Cole. Another student received minor injuries.

Serna is facing multiple charges, including two counts of attempted murder, three counts of felonious assault, six counts of improperly discharging a firearm in a school zone, inducing panic and possession of a deadly weapon in a school zone.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news