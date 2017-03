DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three juveniles are accused of vandalism at a local store.

According to a Dayton police report, three boys between 9 and 13 tried to bust out windows at the Dollar General in the 2300 block of North Main Thursday night.

An employee showed officers a cracked window. No one has been arrested.

If you know anything about this, call crime stoppers at 222-STOP.