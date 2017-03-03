Dayton man indicted in Harrison Township shooting death

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man arrested in connection with a December shooting death was indicted on murder and other charges Friday.

26-year-old Dixon is accused of shooting and killing 42-year-old Gregory Moses in a Harrison Township apartment in the 3700 block of Haney Rd. on December 2nd.

Dixon was arrested in December in connection to the shooting and was released pending further investigation. He’s facing murder and 8 other pending felony charges, according to officials.

Dixon is now in the Montgomery County Jail being held on $1,000,000 bond.

