Driver of church van that hit train, killing 1, is sentenced

Van and train collide in Middletown. (WDTN Photo/Justin Kraus)
HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — The driver of an Ohio church van that crashed into a moving train, killing a woman and injuring nine children, has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison.

Sixty-five-year-old Judith Ashley was sentenced this week in Hamilton. She had pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, endangering children and vehicular assault.

The van was carrying vacation Bible school students in 2015 when it ran into the CSX freight train at a Middletown crossing. Authorities say gates were down and warning lights were activated when the van approached the crossing.

Van passenger Janice Martin was killed.

Ashley told the judge she was sorry. She said she didn’t see the train and couldn’t stop in time.

The Middletown woman could have been sentenced to a maximum of 14 years in prison.

