DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A fire in Dayton lead to a possible drug investigation Thursday morning.

Dayton police and fire crews responded to the fire in the 1800 block of Linnbrook Thursday before 9 a.m. The fire involved a 1-story family home. Crews determined the fire started in the living room.

During the fire investigation, officers found evidence of possible drug activity. They turned the evidence over to Dayton police detectives.