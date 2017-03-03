Icy conditions blamed for crashes across Miami Valley

(WDTN) — Icy roads were blamed for crashes in several Miami Valley counties early on Friday morning.

Crashes in Shelby, Miami and Clark Counties shut down busy interstates and led to major traffic backups overnight.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper was involved in a crash in Shelby County just before midnight.

The Trooper was working the scene of a crash near the Fair Road exit on I-75 when a vehicle lost control and hit the Trooper’s patrol car before hitting a vehicle that had already crashed. The Trooper was standing by the crashed vehicle, and the vehicle was was pushed into the Trooper. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle that caused the crash that injured the Trooper will be charged with Failure to Control.

A six-vehicle crash between Piqua and Sidney left the southbound lanes of I-75 shut down for several hours.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday. Two semis were involved in the pile-up.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says there was only one minor injury in the crash.

OSP called in ODOT to salt the road around the crash scene.

All lanes of I-75 reopened around 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

In Clark County, icy roads led to several crashes in the eastbound lanes near State Route 54. Lanes were shutdown for several hours before traffic began flowing again around 3:45 a.m.

