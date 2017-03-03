Indiana man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A traffic stop in February led deputies to the discovery of drugs and a loaded gun in a vehicle.

According to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped a car on Lexington Road at Ware Road for an equipment violation on February 17.

During the traffic stop the driver admitted to having a loaded .40 caliber handgun under the driver’s seat. The driver also admitted that he did not have a valid concealed carry permit.

The driver, 29-year-old Corey Marsh from Indiana, permitted deputies to search his vehicle and deputies discovered a syringe. The driver was then arrested for a weapons and drug abuse instrument charge.

After arrival at the jail, corrections officers discovered that Marsh was concealing suspected drugs inside his boot.

Deputies found approximately 20 grams of what is believed to be methamphetamine and a small amount of heroin, both contained in plastic baggies. The Preble County Sheriff’s Office estimates the value of the methamphetamine at about $1,600.

Marsh was charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of Heroin, Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments, Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse Onto Grounds of a Specified Government Facility and Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle.

Marsh appeared in Eaton Municipal Court and posted a $10,000 cash bond on February 27.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news