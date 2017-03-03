Judge’s order blocks release of Ohio school shooting video

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A judge has temporarily blocked a sheriff’s office from releasing video that captured a nonfatal shooting by a 14-year-old student at a southwestern Ohio school last year.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports a judge this week granted Madison Local Schools a temporary restraining order to block the Butler County Sheriff’s Office from releasing the footage to the newspaper or other media. The Associated Press is among the media outlets that requested the video.

Another hearing is set for later this month.

Two students were wounded by gunfire in the February 2015 shooting, and two others were hurt by shrapnel or while running away.

The shooter, James Austin Hancock, pleaded guilty to charges including attempted murder and was sentenced to spend six years in a juvenile facility.

