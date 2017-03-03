Man builds backyard roller coaster for son

OAK HARBOR, WA (KING) – Scott Brazelton admits he’s crazy.

“My wife will tell you, I’m pretty much nuts,” he says.

But most will agree, he’s put his crazy to good use by building a backyard roller coaster for his 3-year-old son, Wyatt. The idea came from a likely source, a theme park.

“We took him to Disneyland a couple months ago and he just loved the roller coasters,” said Brazelton.

The Navy pilot said that’s when his research started.

“I researched it, and it actually wasn’t that complicated,” said Brazelton.

But for safety sake, Brazelton also enlisted the help of Paul Gregg. Gregg is a Boeing engineer who lives in Seattle and has dedicated his retired life to building backyard roller coaster for his grandkids. He’s even written books and answered any questions Brazelton had about building a backyard coaster.

It took Brazelton about two months to finish the project, working on it on the weekends.