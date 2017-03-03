Montgomery County Commissioner to speak at UN event

By Published:
Debbie Lieberman is scheduled to speak at the UN's Annual Power of Collaboration Global Summit in New York City on Monday. (WDTN Photo).
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Montgomery County Commissioner will be a featured speaker at a United Nations Summit next week.

Debbie Lieberman is scheduled to speak at the UN’s Annual Power of Collaboration Global Summit in New York City on Monday. It brings together global leaders to discuss business and economic partnerships.

Lieberman will discuss the county’s MicroEnterprise Grant Program that helps small, for-profit companies grow their businesses. In seven months, the program has awarded $200,000 to 16 local companies.

She will talk about “Accelerating Women’s Equal Economic Participation.”

