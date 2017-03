DAYTON (WDTN) — One person is in custody after a man was stabbed in Dayton on Friday.

It happened just after midnight in the 1000 block of Carver Place in the Desoto Bass neighborhood.

Police say the victim was not cooperating with the investigation. He was taken to Grandview Medical Center with minor injuries.

A woman was taken into custody at the scene of the stabbing. Police are not releasing the names of the victim or the suspect yet.

The stabbing remains under investigation.