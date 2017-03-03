Prescription for cancer fatigue: Exercise!

(NBC News) – New research finds the best way to combat debilitating fatigue that can accompany cancer treatments is not found in a pharmacy or under the covers.

“You can’t just simply rest or sleep and have this particular fatigue go away,” says Dr. Karen Mustian of the University of Rochester Medical Center.

In a review of 113 studies, researchers at the University of Rochester Medical Center found no risks, only benefits, to physical activity during cancer recovery.

“It means the difference in whether or not they are potentially able to get up and continue to work as they’re managing their cancer,” Dr. Mustian explains. “In some instances It means they’re able to help take care of their children.”

Patients who can overcome the fatigue are also more likely to keep up with critical doctors appointments.

Short, brisk walks and resistance training with weights or stretchy bands were most effective.

