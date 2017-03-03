Review report of Yellow Springs police actions on NYE released

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – New information was released Friday about the New Year’s Eve incident in Yellow Springs.

The Police Department has been under scrutiny over how officers handled the crowd at the village’s annual “Ball Drop” event held on December 31.

Police attended the annual event to perform traffic control duties and keep an eye on things. The problems began when police starting attempts to disperse the crowd at 12:08 a.m. January 1.

A review of the incidents that night was performed by an outside party. The report from that review was posted on the Village website with the other information for the March 6 Council meeting.

The reports details the events from the perspective of the police who were there, the Village Manager and the Chief of Police at the time, David Hale. The reviews also spoke with 38 people who attended the event.

David Hale resigned his post on January 3 saying he could not justify why his officers broke up the New Year’s Eve party early.

According to the report, police officers began driving their cruisers slowly through the crowd, using their lights and sirens in an attempt to clear the roadway. According to a report on the events that night, the crowd became confused because police did not warn the people attending they would do this and did not communicate with people while it was happening. Many people thought there was a medical emergency or other problem happening and began to feel unsafe.

One man, David Carlson, was arrested by Yellow Springs Police after officers say he was being unruly. Carlson can be seen on video not letting an officer exit his vehicle.

The report makes several recommendations to the Village involving training and informing officers assigned to events of this type. The reviewers also recommend a supervisor be on duty New Year’s Eve. There was no supervisor present December 31.

The report also takes issue with the lack of a written plan for handling large crowds. The reviews say in plans of other jurisdictions there is no mention of driving vehicles into crowds as manner of dispersal.

