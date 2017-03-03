Senator Tim Kaine on Trump’s military spending plan

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Senator Tim Kaine says he agrees with President Donald Trump’s plan to increase military spending. He tells WDTN’s sister station WAVY that he is happy with the president visiting Hampton Roads and investing more in the nation’s defense.

“In a general matter, I think this is very positive because we do have a very very threatening world. I just came from an Armed Services Committee meeting that really stressed the need for significantly more work to do,” said Senator Kaine.

The senator doesn’t agree with Trump’s plans to make cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency to fund the increase. He says it should include finding new revenue.

In an interview, Kaine also expressed his concern over Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

According to the Justice Department, he spoke twice with Russia’s ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign season. Sessions agreed Thursday to recuse himself from an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Kaine is calling the controversy surrounding Sessions “a very serious matter.” He is calling for the attorney general to stand before a judiciary committee to answer questions about why he gave misleading answers. Kaine wants that done before demanding a resignation.

“There absolutely has to be a commitment by everyone in Congress to fully investigate contacts between the Trump campaign and the Trump administration and the Russian Government,” said Kaine. “We need to do it in a way that is independent and objective so that the American public can have all the answers.”