Student charged with threat year after Ohio school shooting

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A student has been charged with making a terroristic threat, around the one-year anniversary of a shooting at his southwest Ohio school.

Butler County authorities said Friday the ninth-grade Madison Schools student made only verbal threats and didn’t have ready access to a gun. However, they said he warned another student he was going to do an “Austin Hancock version 2.”

Hancock pleaded guilty to attempted murder and other charges in the Feb. 29, 2015, Madison cafeteria shooting that wounded two students with gunfire and injured two others. Hancock, 14 at the time of the shooting, is serving at least six years.

Madison Schools officials say the arrest this week was made off campus and that students and staff weren’t in danger.

The student is being held in juvenile detention.

