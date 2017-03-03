Trooper treated, release after being injured by out of control car

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper has identified the trooper struck by a vehicle in Shelby County just before midnight as Anthony Kuhn.

Icy roads were blamed for crashes in several Miami Valley counties early on Friday morning. Including crashes in Shelby, Miami and Clark Counties that shut down busy interstates and led to major traffic backups overnight.

Trooper Kuhn was working the scene of a crash near the Fair Road exit on I-75 when a vehicle lost control and hit the Trooper’s patrol car before hitting a vehicle that had already crashed. The Trooper was standing by the crashed vehicle, and the vehicle was pushed into the Trooper. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

“If it’s not safe for you to move over we just ask that you reduce your speed and keep control of your vehicle. Ultimately the responsibility falls on the operator of the vehicle regardless of road conditions, weather conditions and traffic conditions to keep control of that vehicle and avoid a collision. So if we end up with a situation like we did in some areas last night with some ice, maybe some slush what we want you to do is we want you to reduce your speed long before you need to make a lane change,” Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Mark Nichols said.

The driver of the vehicle the crash involving the OSP Trooper, 80-year-old Kenneth Kennison, will be charged with Failure to Control.