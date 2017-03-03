UD women advance to A10 semifinals

RICHMOND, Va. – The University of Dayton women’s basketball team defeated VCU Friday morning in the Atlantic 10 Tournament Quarterfinals.

The Flyers (20-9) eliminated the Rams (16-15) in the first contest of the tournament games played at the Richmond Coliseum.

KEY MOMENT

Final two minutes – The Flyers led by nine with just two minutes to go and held on thanks to clutch free throw shooting down the stretch. VCU attempted to foul its way back into the game, but it did not faze the Flyers.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Quarter – Dayton 19, VCU 18

The Flyers jumped out to an early 7-0 lead over the Rams thanks to a big three by junior JaVonna Layfield and jumpers by seniors Saicha Grant-Allen and Kelley Austria. That forced a VCU timeout.

Dayton led 12-0 before the Rams got their first basket of the game at the 5:00 mark.

VCU responded and closed the gap to three at 15-12 with just over two minutes remaining in the quarter.

After leading by 12 to start, the Rams stormed back and cut the margin to just one.

Layfield led UD in the first quarter with five points while freshman Jordan Wilmoth chipped in four points.

VCU shot 50 percent in the first quarter (6-of-12).

2nd Quarter – Dayton 37, VCU 27

The Flyers came out firing in the second quarter and extended their lead to eight at 26-18.

A three by junior Jenna Burdette at the 7:08 mark put Dayton back up by double digits, 29-19.

VCU answered with a 4-0 run to pull closer to the Flyers amidst a 5:09 drought for UD.

By the media break, Dayton led VCU 29-23.

The next point wouldn’t be scored by either team until the 2:30 mark on a free throw by the Rams.

A three by sophomore Lauren Cannatelli ended the Dayton drought with 1:56 to go in the half.

In the first 20 minutes, the Flyers shot 54 percent from the field while holding the Rams to 29 percent.

3rd Quarter – Dayton 62, VCU 47

VCU came out in the second half and scored four quick points to cut Dayton’s lead to six.

The Flyers responded with a run of their own and pushed the margin to 12 at 45-33, forcing a Ram timeout with 6:10 on the clock.

At the media timeout, Dayton held a 50-37 lead over VCU.

The two teams traded baskets the rest of the quarter with the UD lead staying around the 13-point range.

Dayton led by 15 going into the final quarter.

Burdette led the Flyers through the first 30 minutes with 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting.

4th Quarter – Dayton 77, VCU 61

VCU opened the fourth with a 6-0 run to cut the lead to single digits.

That forced a Dayton timeout at the 7:58 mark.

The Rams climbed back further to make it a seven-point game.

The first basket for the Flyers in the fourth came with 6:29 on the clock on a bucket and a free throw by Grant-Allen.

Dayton got the lead back to 12 at 67-55 thanks to a 3:51 drought by VCU.

The Rams attempted to foul their way back into the game, but the Flyers hit their free throws in the final two minutes.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

52% – The Flyers shot 52 percent from the floor in the first half while holding the Rams to 29 percent. They finished the game shooting 50 percent overall.

70+ – Dayton scored 70 or more points for the 10th time this season, going 9-1 in those games.

23 – Burdette scored a game-high 23 points, two shy of her career best. She finished the game 8-of-10 from the field.

8-8 – Redshirt junior Alex Harris had a team-high eight rebounds to go with eight points.

11 – Cannatelli chipped in 11 points and hit three threes.

40-35 – Dayton won the game despite being outrebounded, 40-35.

KEY STAT

50% – Dayton shot 50 percent from the field, going 26-of-52. That’s the second highest mark for the Flyers this season (50.9 vs Texas A&M).

UP NEXT

The Flyers will take on the winner of Saint Louis and Fordham Saturday at 11 a.m. in the A-10 Semifinals at the Richmond Coliseum.