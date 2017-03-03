Wright State battling budget problems

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University officials met Friday to tackle the University’s ongoing budget crisis.

Last fiscal year Wright State exceeded its budget by $34,000,000.

After Friday’s meeting, Wright State Financial Committee President Doug Fecher says the University will face challenges in 2017, but they have their eyes set on 2018.

Fecher says the committee had preliminary talks about findings ways to balance Wright State’s budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

He says the ultimate goal is to preserve campus academic programs at all costs.

However, Fecher did not address any specifics that took place in the meeting. He said the committee looked at how they got in this situation and how they balance and find surplus to their budget.

“I think we are talking about the right things,” Doug Fecher said. “Not everyone will agree about how we get to a balanced budget, but if everyone understands the need for it and the reasons behind the decisions being made, I think we need to make these decisions as one university.”

When asked about the search for the next Wright State president, Fecher said the two remaining candidates both have backgrounds in helping public colleges balance their budget.

About potential layoffs, Fecher said that was not discussed in the meeting.

