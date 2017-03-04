Basketball tournament raises awareness for child abuse

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Dozens of basketball games were played Saturday in honor of 2-year-old Jacob Barker.

2 NEWS spoke to Barker’s father, Jesse during the tournament. He says the family chose a basketball event because his son showed an early love for the game.

“It really, really makes me feel good. Jacob used to come out here and watch me play every Sunday. He loved being out here after the games. He would pick-up a ball and dribble it up and down the court,”said Jesse.

It was his son’s love for basketball that brought the community together to help families in need.

Last year, the money raised from the tournament helped sponsor a family through the holiday season.

“It just keeps growing, it’s phenomenal the support from the community and from everybody,” said Jesse.

Blue child abuse ribbons lined the gym along with pictures of Jacob to showcase a life taken far too soon.

“You could write a book on just some of the things. He was the most loving and caring, he was innocent. He was my personal mini-me,” said Jesse.

Jesse hopes that his sons legacy can help those who have faced abuse first hand.

“For the kids that have been abused in the past, just stay who you are. Keep those you love and care about you, keep them close to you.”

Jacob Allen Barker Foundation, President Alex Patten says he hopes the foundation can be a resource for the Miami Valley.

“This is not just for the Barker family, this is for everyone. It’s for everyone that has ever been effected by child abuse, because we literally give back to those people who are impacted. We don’t want to see that, we don’t want to give money to people that are effected because we don’t want to see people effected by that,” said Patten.

Last year the basketball tournament raised $2,000. This year organizers hope to double that number and eventually add more teams in the future.