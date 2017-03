DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several crashes on U.S. 35 in Dayton are keeping crews busy Saturday morning.

The first crash happened on the eastbound lane near Steve Whalen Boulevard around 10:00 a.m. A truck flipped on its side. A man and his dog were able to get out safely.

The second crash happened a short time after near Smithville Road. A blue truck flipped onto its side. No one was hurt in that crash.

U.S. 35 eastbound is down to one lane while crews work to clear both scenes.