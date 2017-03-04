Flyers close out regular season with loss at GW

WASHINGTON D.C. – Kendall Pollard tallied 24 points and six rebounds, but the Dayton Flyers had their nine-game winning streak snapped with an 87-81 loss to the George Washington Colonials.

Xeyrius Williams scored 17 points on 5 of 8 shooting from three-point range, while Josh Cunningham added three points and 10 rebounds.

Scoochie Smith recorded 10 points and seven assists, while Charles Cooke finished with 10 points and four blocks.

First Half – George Washington 50, Dayton 31

The 50 points allowed in the first half were the most allowed in the Archie Miller era. The last time the Flyers allowed 50 or more points in the first half was on Feb. 25, 2009 when UD allowed 52 at Rhode Island.

The Colonials were firing on all cylinders. George Washington hit its first nine shots from the field and ended the first half 10 of 15 from 3-point range.

Second Half – George Washington 87, Dayton 81

Dayton cut the deficit to 56-45 with 16:31 left in the second half opening fast. However, the Colonials kept sinking shots from beyond the arc.

After Williams hit his 5th 3-pointer of the half, the Flyers cut the deficit to 70-61 with 8:32 left to go.

Dayton went on a 17-6 run to pull within 76-68 with 3:38 left to play.

After GW extended the lead back to 10, the Flyers pulled to 80-74 with 54.5 left to play.

Smith hit two free throws to cut the deficit to 84-79 with 17.1 seconds on the clock.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

GW finished the game 13 of 26 from 3-point range.

The Flyers shot 17 of 31 (55 percent) at the free throw line.

Dayton closes the regular season 24-6 overall. The 24 win are the second-most wins in the regular season in school history.

This is Dayton’s first loss with Cunningham in the lineup. Previously, the Flyers won their first eight.

UP NEXT

Dayton heads to Pittsburgh as the No. 1 seed to compete in the 2017 Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Championship, March 10-12. UD will face the winner of the La Salle-Davidson game.