Light morning snow showers expected. Chilly today, warmer on Sunday.

By Published:
1

A weak disturbance is passing through the area this morning.  Some light snow showers will mainly affect our western and southern areas.  Points north and east may not see any snow.  Where the snow does fall expect an inch or less of accumulation.  This will cause slick spots on the roads and may temporarily reduce visibilities while driving this morning.

TODAY:  A few morning snow showers with accumulations 1″ or less, otherwise mostly cloudy and chilly.  High 38

TONIGHT:  Clearing and cold.  Low 28

SUNDAY:   Mostly sunny in the morning with partly sunny skies in the afternoon, milder.  High 58

A warm front moves through early Sunday.  Behind the front, temperatures will jump into the upper 50s Sunday afternoon.  Rain showers will be possible on Monday and a chance of storms on Tuesday.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s