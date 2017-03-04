Light morning snow showers expected. Chilly today, warmer on Sunday.

A weak disturbance is passing through the area this morning. Some light snow showers will mainly affect our western and southern areas. Points north and east may not see any snow. Where the snow does fall expect an inch or less of accumulation. This will cause slick spots on the roads and may temporarily reduce visibilities while driving this morning.

TODAY: A few morning snow showers with accumulations 1″ or less, otherwise mostly cloudy and chilly. High 38

TONIGHT: Clearing and cold. Low 28

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning with partly sunny skies in the afternoon, milder. High 58

A warm front moves through early Sunday. Behind the front, temperatures will jump into the upper 50s Sunday afternoon. Rain showers will be possible on Monday and a chance of storms on Tuesday.