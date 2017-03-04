New technology gives faster test results for cancer patients

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – For patients waiting days to hear back about a cancer diagnosis, the process can be very stressful, even agonizing.

Now, new technology at Bon Secours St. Francis, is turning those days of waiting for test results into just hours.

“Everything we can turn into fluid, we can run it by flow cytometry,” explained Dr. Valentin Robu of the flow cytometry technology.

The machine uses a laser to look at tens of thousands of cells in just minutes, turning that information into data doctors use for a diagnosis.

“In selected patients, we can have a diagnosis, yes it’s leukemia, no, it’s not leukemia, or yes, it’s lymphoma or it’s normal. So then based on those results, will actually guide what steps we need to take,” Dr. Robu said.

Michael Bays was first diagnosed with multiple myeloma about nine years ago.

“When you’re waiting for news, you’re excited, you’re anxious, you’re nervous. You’re not excited to hear of a disease or cancer but you want to know. You want to know as quick as you can so you can start putting your plan together,” Bays explained.

Bays is now in remission and says he feels fortunate to have these kinds of advancements.

“If I had this 20 years ago, I’d have a death sentence. That’s how far the technology’s gone with it.”