Trump supporters rally in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Dozens of President Trump supporters lined up near interstate 41 today.

President Trump been in office for 5 weeks now and his backers say they’re tired of the criticism and protests against the president.

“We love Trump, we love Trump!,” roared out of today’s rally.

In a mostly peaceful rally in Springfield, people voiced their support and concerns on President Trump.

Some yelled at supporters from their cars, “Stop Trump” and “No more Trump.”

“I called for this sign wave rally today for President Trump to show that his supporters are still alive and kicking, we are still out here, we have not rolled over,” said Laura Rosenburger.

President Trump supporter Carolyn Huestis says the President has been busy, but she thinks he could be tougher.

“I’m a little bit disappointed because I don’t think he has been tough enough. He needs to keep is campaign promises and be even tougher than what I believe he has been,” said Huestis.

Huestis was one of the dozens at the rally who says its important to stand up for President Trump.

“I’m here to stand up for the truth, and I’m standing against lies against the President as well,” said Huestis.