UD women to play in A10 Championship game

RICHMOND, Va. – The University of Dayton women’s basketball team rallied from an 11-point deficit to earn a 10-point win over Saint Louis Saturday in the Atlantic 10 Tournament Semifinal.

The Flyers (21-9) finish the season sweep of the Billikens (24-8), defeating them for the third time in 2016-17.



KEY MOMENT

Start of the third quarter – Dayton used an 11-2 run to pull ahead of Saint Louis by 11, 48-37, capping a major rally for the top-seeded Flyers. The Flyers were 10-of-15 shooting in the third quarter alone.



GAME BREAKDOWN

First Quarter – Dayton 12, Saint Louis 21

After a slow start by both teams, Dayton struck first with a layup by senior Saicha Grant-Allen followed by a three by fellow senior Kelley Austria.

Saint Louis answered though and tied the game at 5-5 going into the media timeout.

The Billikens came out of the break and pulled ahead by eight, 15-7, on a 12-2 run over a 5:42 stretch. During that same span, Dayton was 1-of-9 from the field.

The Flyers cut into the margin with four straight points, but a late Billiken three pushed the gap to nine.

Grant-Allen scored five points in the first to lead UD.

Second Quarter – Dayton 37, Saint Louis 33

Dayton went on an 8-0 run to start the second and made it a three-point ball game, 23-20, thanks to quality guard play from Austria, junior Jenna Burdette, and freshman Jayla Scaife.

Saint Louis called a timeout at the 6:47 mark as it faced a two-plus-minute scoring drought.

An Austria free throw out of the media break made it 23-21 in favor of the Billikens. Another bucket by redshirt junior Alex Harris on the next possession tied it up at 23 points apiece.

Dayton took the lead at the 5:21 mark with a layup by Burdette, its first since the 8:49 mark of the first quarter.

After starting the game out 4-0 on fouls against Dayton, by the final two minutes of the second, it was 11-6 in favor of Dayton.

The Flyers led by four going into the break after shooting 10-of-15 from the floor in the second quarter alone.

Third Quarter – Dayton 62, Saint Louis 49

Dayton carried the momentum over from the first half and extended its lead to eight, 43-35, in the first three minutes of play in the third.

Saint Louis was forced to call a timeout at the 5:58 mark, trying to stop another Dayton run as the Flyers led by 11, 48-37. That was a part of a 22-point swing during a 13:08 stretch that dated back to 9:06 in the second quarter.

Both teams settled in defensively and the margin stayed the same over the next few minutes.

Junior JaVonna Layfield hit a big three at the 1:30 mark followed by a contested layup by Grant-Allen, putting Dayton up 60-46.

The Flyers shot 51 percent through the first 30 minutes of action while holding the Billikens to 36 percent.

Fourth Quarter – Dayton 75, Saint Louis 65

The teams traded baskets to start the fourth as the tempo picked up for both teams. Dayton trying to ice the game and Saint Louis trying to fight its way back into it.

Saint Louis managed to close the gap to 10 at 69-59 thanks to the three-point line with just six minutes remaining in the game.

At the media break, the Billikens had cut the Flyer lead to six, 69-63. SLU was on a 7-0 run during a 3:39 scoring drought for UD.

The Billikens went cold from the field the rest of the game, attempting to shoot their way back in from deep.

The Flyers hit their free throws down the stretch and put the game out of reach.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

4-of-5 – Dayton finished the first half going 4-of-5 from the field, taking a four-point lead at the break.

11 – The Flyers trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half before storming back.

18 – Alex Harris grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds (15 defensive) to go with 12 points and three blocks.

13 – Both Saicha Grant-Allen and Jenna Burdette scored 13 points in the game while Kelley Austria added 10 points.

45 to 34 – Dayton outrebounded Saint Louis 45-34.

47.4% – The Flyers shot 47.4 percent from the field and held the Billikens to 34.8 percent.

20 to 9 – Dayton’s bench outscored SLU’s 20-9.

KEY STAT

36 – Dayton had 36 points in the paint, 18 in each half, as the Flyers outscored the Billikens in the post by 12.

UP NEXT

Dayton will play Duquesne Sunday at 12 p.m. on ESPNU.