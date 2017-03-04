UPS employees chip in to buy Jeep for employee who walked 10 miles to work every day

(AP Photo)
(AP Photo)

OXFORD, AL (AP) — Derrick Taylor used to walk about 10 miles to get to his job at a UPS distribution center in Alabama. Now, he takes the easy route.

His co-workers chipped in and bought the 19-year-old Taylor a used Jeep Cherokee for $1,100. One of his colleagues took video of the moment when Taylor received the Jeep, and it quickly went viral.

In the video, Taylor breaks down into tears. He told Al.com this week that he feels blessed but also overwhelmed by all of the attention.

Taylor has worked at the distribution center for about a year. Before he had his new wheels, he would sometimes catch rides from his co-workers.

Now, he gets a lot more sleep.

