WSU women advance to HL semis

DETROIT, Michigan – Chelsea Welch scored 18 points to lead four Wright State players in double figures as the No. 2 Raiders beat No. 10 UIC 79-52 in the 2017 Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship quarterfinals on Saturday.

The Raiders (24-7) will play the winner of Sunday’s quarterfinal matchup between No. 3 Detroit Mercy and No. 6 Cleveland State on Monday in semifinal action.

Wright State used a 15-2 run that spread throughout the first and second quarters to turn a close game into a blowout. Lexi Smith hit two free throws late in the first quarter to stretch Wright State’s lead to double figures and the Flames were never able to get closer the rest of the way.

The Raiders forced UIC into 27 turnovers and they took advantage of the miscues by scoring a season-high 34 points off turnovers. Welch had four steals and four assists to go along with her team-high 18 points and sophomore Emily Vogelpohl added 15 points, six rebounds and five steals.

Smith had 12 points and seven rebounds while Symone Simmons added 11 points and five rebounds to round out the Wright State players in double figures.

Taylor Toney scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Flames (6-25) while leading scorer Brittany Byrd was limited to just five points on 2-10 shooting from the floor.