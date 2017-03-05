2 thrown from vehicle after crash in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – 3 people are taken to the hospital after a single vehicle crash in Shelby County.

The accident happened in the 11000 block of Hardin Wapak Road at 3:50 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies say a truck carrying three people was going south when the driver missed a sharp curve and went off the road.

The truck flipped several times throwing out 2 of the occupants.

They were taken to Miami Valley Hospital where their conditions are unknown.

The third occupant was treated at Wilson Health for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say alcohol was found at the scene and is a possible contributing factor in the crash.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.