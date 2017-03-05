2 thrown from vehicle after crash in Shelby County

WDTN Staff Published: Updated:
police-lights-night_1384196294276_4084896_ver1.0_640_480

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – 3 people are taken to the hospital after a single vehicle crash in Shelby County.

The accident happened in the 11000 block of Hardin Wapak Road at 3:50 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies say a truck carrying three people was going south when the driver missed a sharp curve and went off the road.

The truck flipped several times throwing out 2 of the occupants.

They were taken to Miami Valley Hospital where their conditions are unknown.

The third occupant was treated at Wilson Health for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say alcohol was found at the scene and is a possible contributing factor in the crash.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s