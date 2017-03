DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) -The Darke County Sheriff’s office says alcohol may have contributed to a single-car crash in Darke County.

It happened in the 11000 block of State Route 47 around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies say the driver lost control going round a curve and went of the road.

He hit a traffic sign and several trees before coming to a stop.

The driver was taken by Care Flight to Miami Valley Hospital where he is in serious condition.

The accident is under investigation.