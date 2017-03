DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An 11-year-old boy is shot while playing basketball in a Dayton street.

It happened before 1 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block Jett Avenue.

Sergeant Creigee Coleman of the Dayton Police Department says a man approached the youth while he as playing basketball and shot him. The boy was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital for treatment. He is expected to be ok.

The shooter got away.

Police are working to determine a motive.