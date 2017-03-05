Fire and oil spill at manufacturing facility in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A hazmat team has been called as the Dayton Fire Department battles a massive fire.

It happened at Precision Manufacturing in the 2100 block of Valley Street.

Crews were called to the scene after smoke and flames were seen coming from the roof.

We’re told there is a 2,000 gallon tanker that’s leaking oil.

No one was inside at the time of the fire, but several live wires have been reported down in the area.

DP&L has been called to the scene, along with the EPA.

Police have closed off part of Valley Street as firefighters work to get the flames under control.

We have a crew at the scene and will provide updates when they become available.