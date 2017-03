TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – An early morning house fire in Trotwood is under investigation.

Crews were called to a home in the 200 block of Morgan Avenue just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they found the structure fully engulfed.

After the fire was knocked down, crews found a dead dog in the rear of the structure.

The home was totally destroyed.

No one was hurt.