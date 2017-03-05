Raiders bow-out of HL tournament with loss to NKU

DETROIT, Michigan – Carson Williams scored 15 of his team-high 17 points in the second half and No. 4 Northern Kentucky went more than 10 minutes without missing a shot late in the game as the Norse beat No. 5 Wright State 82-77 in the quarterfinals of the 2017 Horizon League Men’s Basketball Championships on Sunday night.

Dantez Walton scored on a layup with 12:24 remaining in the second half that gave the Norse a 42-38 lead. Northern Kentucky connected on its next 13 shots and didn’t miss until LaVone Holland’s layup rolled off the rim with 2:02 left in the contest. By the time the shot streak was over, the Norse led 75-65 and needed just seven free throws in the final two minutes to secure the victory.

Grant Benzinger (29 points) and Mark Alstork (22 points) did everything they could to will the Raiders (20-12) to victory as the pair combined for 33 of Wright State’s 50 points in the second half.

The Norse will face No. 9 Youngstown State in Monday’s semifinal action where the winner will advance to Tuesday’s title game against the winner of No. 6 UIC and No. 10 Milwaukee. Northern Kentucky is the highest remaining seed in the Horizon League tournament and the Norse (22-10) became the first team with a winning record to record a victory at Joe Louis Arena this weekend.

Holland had 16 points and nine assists while Jordan Garnett and Mason Faulker both added 10 points for the Norse. Justin Mitchtell had 12 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for the Raiders.