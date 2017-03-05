Sunny today, rain on Monday.

High pressure will be in control for today allowing for plenty of sunshine. With winds out of the south, today will be mild and breezy. Tonight the next system moves in, bringing in clouds and rain for Monday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny in the morning with partly sunny skies in the afternoon, milder. Breezy. High 57

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, breezy. Low 46

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy with showers possible. High 57

A chance of thunderstorms for Tuesday and then dry for the middle of the week as some sunshine returns.