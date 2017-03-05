UD women dancin’ with A10 Championship

RICHMOND, Va. – The University of Dayton women’s basketball team won the 2017 Atlantic 10 Tournament Championship over Duquesne Sunday afternoon in Virginia, 70-56.
The Flyers (22-9) powered past the Dukes (18-15) in the final game of the tournament and clinched an automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament.
GAME BREAKDOWN
First Quarter – Dayton 16, Duquesne 22
- The Dukes jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead in the first two minutes.
- Senior Saicha Grant-Allen put Dayton on the board at the 6:59 mark with a contested jumper.
- At the media break, the Flyers trailed the Dukes 7-5.
- Duquesne then went on a 7-0 run over the next 1:22 to take a nine-point lead, 16-7.
- Dayton answered, going 3-for-3 and 5-of-7 to pull within five, 19-14.
- Grant-Allen led UD with six points while senior Kelley Austria and junior JaVonna Layfield had five each.
Second Quarter – Dayton 32, Duquesne 29
- Dayton closed the gap to four at 22-18 in the early stages of the second quarter.
- By the media timeout, the Flyers faced a 26-19 deficit.
- Freshman Jayla Scaife hit a big three at the 3:30 mark to make it a three-point game before she hit another jumper in transition, cutting the margin to just one, 26-25.
- The Flyers used a 7-0 run during a 2:25 Duke drought to make it a one-possession game.
- Scaife then hit a huge three to keep the rally going, putting the Flyers on top 28-26.
- The Flyers went into the half up three while the Dukes ended the quarter going 1-for-8 and in a 2:01 scoring drought.
- Dayton had a 14-3 run over the final 5:01.
Third Quarter – Dayton 50, Duquesne 42
- The Flyers pushed their lead to eight at 38-30 in the first few minutes of the second half.
- Fouls slowed the game down on both ends.
- Layfield hit a deep two as the shot clock expired just before the media timeout to maintain the eight-point margin.
- Austria’s three-pointer followed and put Dayton ahead 11, 43-32, before Duquesne answered and made it a nine-point contest midway through the third.
- Dayton fended off a Duquesne rally down the stretch and took an eight-point lead into the fourth.
- The Flyers had four players in double figures after 30 minutes of play.
Fourth Quarter – Dayton 70, Duquesne 56
- Duquesne battled back to within six at 56-50 in the first three minutes of the fourth.
- Austria’s three at 5:39 ended the run and got UD back up nine.
- The Flyers went on a tear and got their lead up to 14 at 66-52 on a 7-0 run at the 3:00 mark.
- Duquesne did not have enough fire power down the stretch and couldn’t catch Dayton.
- The Flyers hit their free throws in the last 1:30 and clinched their second A-10 title of the season.
- Austria, Grant-Allen, and Burdette all earned All-Tournament Team honors for their efforts in Richmond. Burdette was named the championship’s Most Outstanding Player.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
14-to-3 – Dayton ended the first half on a 14-3 run over 5:01 to take a three-point lead into the locker room.
10-1 – The Flyers are 10-1 this season when four or more players score in double figures.
20 – Austria’s 20 points led Dayton. Layfield added 15, Grant-Allen chipped in 14, and Scaife scored 11.
14-11 – Grant-Allen added 11 rebounds to her 14 points, her seventh double-double of the season.
43% – Dayton shot 43 percent from the floor and held Duquesne to 34 percent.
18 – The Flyers had 18 assists in the game.
KEY STAT
- 5 – Dayton committed just five turnovers in the game, a season low.
UP NEXT
- The NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament Selection Show will be aired Monday, March 13 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.