UD women dancin’ with A10 Championship

UD SPORTS INFORMATION Published:
ud-women

RICHMOND, Va. – The University of Dayton women’s basketball team won the 2017 Atlantic 10 Tournament Championship over Duquesne Sunday afternoon in Virginia, 70-56.

The Flyers (22-9) powered past the Dukes (18-15) in the final game of the tournament and clinched an automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament.

GAME BREAKDOWN
First Quarter – Dayton 16, Duquesne 22

  • The Dukes jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead in the first two minutes.
  • Senior Saicha Grant-Allen put Dayton on the board at the 6:59 mark with a contested jumper.
  • At the media break, the Flyers trailed the Dukes 7-5.
  • Duquesne then went on a 7-0 run over the next 1:22 to take a nine-point lead, 16-7.
  • Dayton answered, going 3-for-3 and 5-of-7 to pull within five, 19-14.
  • Grant-Allen led UD with six points while senior Kelley Austria and junior JaVonna Layfield had five each.

Second Quarter – Dayton 32, Duquesne 29

  • Dayton closed the gap to four at 22-18 in the early stages of the second quarter.
  • By the media timeout, the Flyers faced a 26-19 deficit.
  • Freshman Jayla Scaife hit a big three at the 3:30 mark to make it a three-point game before she hit another jumper in transition, cutting the margin to just one, 26-25.
  • The Flyers used a 7-0 run during a 2:25 Duke drought to make it a one-possession game.
  • Scaife then hit a huge three to keep the rally going, putting the Flyers on top 28-26.
  • The Flyers went into the half up three while the Dukes ended the quarter going 1-for-8 and in a 2:01 scoring drought.
  • Dayton had a 14-3 run over the final 5:01.

Third Quarter – Dayton 50, Duquesne 42

  • The Flyers pushed their lead to eight at 38-30 in the first few minutes of the second half.
  • Fouls slowed the game down on both ends.
  • Layfield hit a deep two as the shot clock expired just before the media timeout to maintain the eight-point margin.
  • Austria’s three-pointer followed and put Dayton ahead 11, 43-32, before Duquesne answered and made it a nine-point contest midway through the third.
  • Dayton fended off a Duquesne rally down the stretch and took an eight-point lead into the fourth.
  • The Flyers had four players in double figures after 30 minutes of play.

Fourth Quarter – Dayton 70, Duquesne 56

  • Duquesne battled back to within six at 56-50 in the first three minutes of the fourth.
  • Austria’s three at 5:39 ended the run and got UD back up nine.
  • The Flyers went on a tear and got their lead up to 14 at 66-52 on a 7-0 run at the 3:00 mark.
  • Duquesne did not have enough fire power down the stretch and couldn’t catch Dayton.
  • The Flyers hit their free throws in the last 1:30 and clinched their second A-10 title of the season.
  • Austria, Grant-Allen, and Burdette all earned All-Tournament Team honors for their efforts in Richmond. Burdette was named the championship’s Most Outstanding Player.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS
14-to-3 – Dayton ended the first half on a 14-3 run over 5:01 to take a three-point lead into the locker room.
10-1 – The Flyers are 10-1 this season when four or more players score in double figures.
20 – Austria’s 20 points led Dayton. Layfield added 15, Grant-Allen chipped in 14, and Scaife scored 11.
14-11 – Grant-Allen added 11 rebounds to her 14 points, her seventh double-double of the season.
43% – Dayton shot 43 percent from the floor and held Duquesne to 34 percent.
18 – The Flyers had 18 assists in the game. 
KEY STAT

  • 5 – Dayton committed just five turnovers in the game, a season low.

UP NEXT

  • The NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament Selection Show will be aired Monday, March 13 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s