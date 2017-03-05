WSU expected to name new president Monday

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University is expected to name its new president Monday.

The Board of Trustees will introduce and formally vote on the appointment of the university’s seventh president during a special meeting at 10 a.m.

The meeting is open to the campus community and the public.

The two finalists in the running are Deborah Ford, the chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and Cheryl Schrader, the chancellor of the Missouri University of Science and Technology.

A third finalist, Dennis Shields, withdrew his name from consideration.

A news conference will be held following the meeting in the Student Union Atrium.

The new president is expected to start July 1

