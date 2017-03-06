16 applicants for West Carrollton superintendent position

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The West Carrollton City School District plans to begin the next step in its search for a new superintendent Monday night.

Sixteen people applied for superintendent of West Carrollton schools. Monday night, the school board will meet in executive session to receive information and discuss the applicants.

In February, Dr. Rusty Clifford announced his resignation after 18 years in that role.

Interviews will be conducted in March through April 15. The Board of Education hopes to announce the next superintendent in May.