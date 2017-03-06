5-year-old wins Oklahoma spelling bee, heading for nationals

No.19 Edith Fuller, 5, spells a word during the 2017 Scripps Green Country Regional Spelling Bee in Tulsa, Okla., on March 4,2017, she eventually won the competition. JAMES GIBBARD/Tulsa World

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A 5-year-old girl is bound for the Scripps National Spelling Bee after becoming the youngest winner of a regional competition in Oklahoma.

Edith Fuller won the Tulsa-area contest by correctly spelling jnana (juh-nah-nuh). Merriam-Webster defines the word as meaning knowledge acquired through meditation in the Hindu tradition.

The Tulsa World reports (http://bit.ly/2mcFYmD ) Edith beat out more than 50 other elementary and middle school students Saturday. Edith is home-schooled and represented the TBC Home Education Fellowship in the bee.

Edith’s mother Annie Fuller tells the newspaper she’s glad her daughter held her own. The girl says she feels thankful.

