97-year-old sisters die after falling outside home

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Barrington police have identified the two sisters who died Saturday morning after falling outside a home.

Police Chief John LaCross said Sunday that Martha Williams and Jean Haley, both age 97, died Saturday after being found by a neighbor that morning.

The 911 call from that neighbor came in at 8:11 a.m. after the neighbor saw Williams lying in the driveway next to her vehicle. Police and rescue personnel also found Haley, who owns the home on Opechee Drive, inside the garage.

LaCross said that the two sisters had gone out for dinner with a third sister, and returned to Haley’s house around 8:30 Friday night. Police think Williams may have been walking to her own car to go home when she fell, and Haley might have tripped on a rug in the garage when she tried to go inside and call for help.

“On behalf of the men and women of the Barrington Police Department, our deepest sympathies and condolences are extended to the Haley and Williams families during their tragic loss,” LaCross wrote in a news release.

Investigators have not yet confirmed the exact cause of death, but frigid temperatures Friday night into Saturday morning are believed to be a factor, LaCross said.