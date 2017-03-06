DEC: Skull found by hiker belongs to boy between 10 and 13 years old

Web Staff Published:
(WTEN Photo)

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Department of Environmental Conservation said a skull found in the Vosburgh Swamp Wildlife Management area of New York off Four Mile Point Road belongs to a male between the ages of 10 to 13.

More definitive testing is needed to provide a more accurate estimate of the person’s age.

The DEC says an anthropologist looked at the photo of the skull and made that assessment.

On February 26 at around 6:30 p.m., police were alerted by a hiker of a skull partially buried in a wooded area.

On Monday, February 27, 12 State Troopers, two State Police K-9 units, four Greene County Sheriff Deputies, five DEC Environmental Conservation Officers, and two Forest Rangers grid searched the area around the location of the skull to look for additional bones and/or evidence related to the skull.

Following the search, the DEC says an assortment of items was tested, including pieces of clothing that accumulated in the tidal area around the skull.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s