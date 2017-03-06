Drug take-back event planned in Mercer County

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mercer County Sheriff said Monday his office held two drug take-back events over the last two weeks, and a third is planned for April.

On February 25 the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office participated in the Grand Lake Health Fair at the Mercer-Auglaize Family YMCA. During the Health Fair, the Sheriff’s Office collected nearly five pounds of unused, unwanted, or expired medications.

On March 4 the Sheriff’s Office participated in the Mercer Healthy Expo at the Galleria in Celina. Deputies collected more than 14 pounds of prescription pills at that event.

Sheriff Grey says so far in 2017, between take back events and the drug drop box, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office has collected over 50 pounds of medication.

Sheriff Grey says unwanted and expired prescription medications can be dropped off in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office at any time.

There will be another drug take back event on Saturday, April 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Sheriff’s Office.

