Drug take-back event planned in Mercer County

By Published: Updated:

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mercer County Sheriff said Monday his office held two drug take-back events over the last two weeks, and a third is planned for April.

On February 25 the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office participated in the Grand Lake Health Fair at the Mercer-Auglaize Family YMCA.  During the Health Fair, the Sheriff’s Office collected nearly five pounds of unused, unwanted, or expired medications.

On March 4 the Sheriff’s Office participated in the Mercer Healthy Expo at the Galleria in Celina.  Deputies collected more than 14 pounds of prescription pills at that event.

Sheriff Grey says so far in 2017, between take back events and the drug drop box, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office has collected over 50 pounds of medication.

Sheriff Grey says unwanted and expired prescription medications can be dropped off in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office at any time.

There will be another drug take back event on Saturday, April 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Sheriff’s Office.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s