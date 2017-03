BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Beavercreek Township Fire Department is hiring firefighters to staff its new fire station.

The trustees and fire chief will hold a ceremony for the 10 new firefighters Monday afternoon. The full-time firefighters will work at the future Station 65. It’s a new fire station planned for the intersection of Trebein and Fairgrounds Road.

The new fire station and firefighters will help the department better serve Beavercreek and Beavercreek Township.