In rare reversal, Ohio court overturns cocaine filler case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s top court has ruled that sentences for suspects caught with cocaine can be based on the weight of the entire amount, which could include filler material such as baking soda.

The Ohio Supreme Court’s 5-2 decision Monday overturned its own decision late last year, which held that sentences must be based on how much pure cocaine the suspects had.

The rare reversal came after the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office asked the court to reconsider its December ruling.

The 2012 case stemmed from a drug sting near Toledo that netted an 11-year sentence for a man convicted of buying more than 100 grams of cocaine from an undercover informant.

Prosecutors have said the earlier decision would have delayed and shortened sentences for suspects caught with cocaine.

