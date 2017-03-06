Jury selection begins in Robert Ritchie retrial

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – Jury selection began Monday for the second trial of a 31-year-old Franklin man charged with manslaughter in his son’s death

Robert Ritchie pleaded *not* guilty to involuntary manslaughter and child endangering charges in connection with the death of his four-year-old son, Austin Cooper.

A mistrial was declared last December when Warren County jurors could not reach a verdict in Ritchie’s first trial. he is being re-tried on the same charges.

Ritchie’s wife, Anna, held the child in scalding bath water for 25 minutes, then put him to bed. She was previously convicted and sentenced to 18 years to life in prison.

Ritchie was at work at the time, but prosecutors say text messages prove he knew his wife injured Austin and that he failed to check on his son when he got home.

When he did, 15 hours later, it was too late.

