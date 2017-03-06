Man arrested in connection with Kettering restaurant assault

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A man Kettering police were looking for in connection to an assault at a local restaurant is in custody in the Montgomery County Jail.

Michael Ramey, 23, is accused in an assault in the parking lot of Elsa’s Feb. 25. Dayton police arrested him Sunday afternoon. He faces obstructing official business and resisting arrest charges in Dayton and an assault charge in Kettering.

According to jail records, Ramey is due in court on the Dayton charges Monday at 1:45 p.m. He’s due in Kettering Municipal Court Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

According to the 29-year-old victim, the group of people who attacked him and his friend were talking about President Donald Trump. When his friend told them to “simmer down,” punches were thrown.

Kettering police also released cell phone video of the attack that shows a man punching the victim.