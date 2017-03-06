Man hit from behind by car in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A man in Harrison Township suffered non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a car Monday.

The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. in the 4100 block of Klepinger Road.

Montgomery County Deputies were called to the area on a report of a person being hit by a car. When they arrived they found a 20-year-old man on the front lawn of a residence.

Witnesses told deputies the man was walking north of Klepinger Road when he was hit from behind and thrown a short distance into the front yard of a home.

According to Montgomery County Deputies, the victim did not see the car that hit him. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies spoke with several witnesses who found the victim but no one saw the accident happen.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call law enforcement.

This incident is still under investigation.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news