Mayor Nan Whaley joins us live on Five on 2

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Mayor Nan Whaley joined us for a live interview on Five on 2 Monday.

We asked her about running unopposed for Dayton mayor this November, what’s next for the city of Dayton and about her future political aspirations.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news